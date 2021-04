MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mid-American Conference announced Friday that the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s match against SIU Edwardsville on Sunday, April 18, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the SIUE men’s soccer program.

The game has been determined a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.