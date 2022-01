WVU and Pitt square off later this month after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Panthers' program

The West Virginia University swimming and diving team’s Backyard Brawl previously scheduled for Jan. 8, will now take place on Monday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. ET in Morgantown at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

The two schools rescheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Pitt swimming and diving program.

