MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Freshman Ada Szwabinska of the West Virginia University women’s swimming and diving team finished her inaugural season at 2023 Polish National Championships on Saturday, April 29.

“I’m very happy for Ada. She had a great spring training, and it showed this week at Polish Nationals,” said coach Vic Riggs.

“Competing at your nationals is a great honor. Ada felt better every time she raced, with her best being the 100 free today and how she finished,” he continued.

The three-day competition began on Wednesday, April 26, where Szwabinska represented West Virginia in the 50 free placing 13th and finishing with a time of 26:59.



Moving to day two on Thursday, the Olesnica, Poland, native swam in the 50 breaststroke, securing a personal best time of 33.03 during prelims, before touching the pads in 33.28 during finals to finish ninth.



On the final day of competition, Szwabinska concluded her freshman season swimming in the 100 free, securing another lifetime best with a time of 57.51 to finish sixth.