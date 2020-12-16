TakeMeHome21: Live tracker for National Signing Day

The early signing period has officially begun as the top prospects in high school football begin to solidify the next step in their careers.

Neal Brown and his staff are in Morgantown hoping to bring in another strong class like last year, eyeing up to 19 new spots for recruits. For a full primer on this year’s National Signing Day, click here.

Stop back here for updates as the letters-of-intent roll in.

Note: “BAN” stands for the bandit position, which is a hybrid position between linebacker and defensive line.

Jaylen Anderson — RB — Perry, Ohio

Height: 6-0

Weight: 210

High School: Perry

OH rank: 8 (Rivals), 9 (247Sports), 13 (ESPN)

Position rank: 6 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Saint McLeod — DB — Philadelphia, Pa.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 205

High School: Imhotep Institute

PA rank: 22 (ESPN), 23 (Rivals), 29 (247Sports)

Position rank: 64 (ESPN), 109 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

We are excited to get another star defensive back from Philly in @SaintMcLeod3! pic.twitter.com/VxWvms9W1X — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Hammond Russell IV — DL — Dublin, Ohio

Height: 6-4

Weight: 255

High School: Dublin Coffman

OH rank: 23 (ESPN), 32 (Rivals), 33 (247Sports)

Position rank: 51 (247Sports), 82 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

Excited for @Lildukes3 to develop during his time as a Mountaineer! pic.twitter.com/nyyPWwDpVV — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Brayden Dudley — DL — Wylie, Texas

Height: 6-3

Weight: 260

High School: Mill Creek

TX rank: 73 (ESPN), 98 (247Sports and Rivals)

Position rank: 65 (247Sports), 83 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

Welcome Home @dudley_brayden! Excited to get you to Morgantown! pic.twitter.com/tERBUneifj — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Will “Goose” Crowder — QB — Gardendale, Ala.

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

High School: Gardendale

AL rank: 16 (Rivals), 24 (247Sports), 28 (ESPN)

Position rank: 15 (Rivals), 24 (247Sports), 26 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

We have a long lineage of great quarterbacks! Adding another one in @_crowder18! pic.twitter.com/OFzgqIcPHg — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Davis Mallinger — ATH — West Melbourne, Fla.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

High School: Cocoa

FL rank: 100 (247Sports)

Position rank: 114 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Aubrey Burks — DB — Auburndale, Fla.

Height: 5-11

Weight: 200

High School: Auburndale

FL rank: 85 (247Sports), 96 (Rivals)

Position rank: 57 (247Sports), 69 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

From Auburndale to Morgantown! Excited for you to bring your physical approach to Milan Puskar Stadium, @aubreyburks14! pic.twitter.com/jt1oX2y7bd — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Wyatt Milum — OL — Kenova, W.Va.

Height: 6-7

Weight: 280

High School: Spring Valley

WV rank: 1

Position rank: 12 (ESPN), 15 (247Sports), 20 (Rivals),

Caliber: 4 stars

No. 97 in ESPN300

We put a priority on @MilumWyatt from Day 1! Thrilled to have you and your family join ours! #TakeMeHome21 pic.twitter.com/FbAM1qW7hB — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Andrew Wilson-Lamp — DB — Massillon, Ohio

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

High School: Massillon Washington

OH rank: 15 (247Sports and Rivals), 44 (ESPN)

Position rank: 13 (Rivals), 15 (247Sports), 177 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

Welcome @slim_drew4! Our first commit of this class! Excited to get you on campus. #TakeMeHome21 pic.twitter.com/lYgnSfF6l0 — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Victor Wikstrom — TE — Uppsala, Sweden

Height: 6-5

Weight: 251

High School: RIG Celsiusskolan

Position rank: 43

Caliber: 3 stars

Victor! We’re ready for you to make a difference! 🇸🇪 @victor_wikstrom25 pic.twitter.com/IMBAkSi1nZ — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Kaden Prather — WR — Montgomery Village, Md.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 200

High School: Northwest

MD rank: 9 (Rivals), 13 (247Sports and ESPN)

Position rank: 36 (Rivals), 39 (247Sports), 47 (ESPN)

Caliber: 4 stars

No. 244 in ESPN300

The next GREAT wide receiver at WVU! Welcome home @KADEN3TIMESSS! pic.twitter.com/tjxKOp2C28 — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Ja’Corey Hammett — BAN — Miami, Fla.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

High School: Miami Northwestern

FL rank: 77 (Rivals), 91 (247Sports), 105 (ESPN)

Position rank: 29 (Rivals), 41 (247Sports), 71 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

From South Florida to Almost Heaven! Fired up to get you to Morgantown @CoreyHammett4! pic.twitter.com/AO0X6zAJat — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Edward Vesterinen — DL — Helsinki, Finland

Height: 6-4

Weight: 270

Previous team: Helsinki Roosters

Position rank: 85 (247Sports), 140 (ESPN)

Caliber: 3 stars

All the way from Finland! Ready to get @vesEdward to Morgantown! 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/C2qAj9VuEo — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Tomas Rimac — OL — Brunswick, Ohio

Height: 6-6

Weight: 275

High School: Brunswick

Position rank: 67 (247Sports), 76 (ESPN)

State rank: 25 (ESPN), 32 (247Sports), 55 (Rivals)

Caliber: 3 stars

The sleeper of our class! Let’s get you to Morgantown and get started @rimact5! pic.twitter.com/1UrRKlgfW1 — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Treylan Davis — TE — Jackson, Ohio

Height: 6-5

Weight: 240

High School: Jackson

OH rank: 33 (247Sports), 39 (Rivals), 66 (ESPN)

Position rank: 34 (ESPN), 51 (247Sports)

Caliber: 3 stars

Excited to get you in our world class weight room @TreylanDavis22! Let’s go win a championship! pic.twitter.com/jgOsyA3dD4 — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) December 16, 2020

Justin Johnson Jr. — RB — Edwardsville, Ill.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

High School: Edwardsville

IL rank: 3 (Rivals), 9 (247Sports), 13 (ESPN)

Position rank: 15 (Rivals), 24 (247Sports), 40 (ESPN)