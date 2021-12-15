TakeMeHome22: Live tracker for WVU football’s National Signing Day

Stop here for live updates as the National Letters of Intent fly in to Morgantown

The hard work of WVU football coach Neal Brown and his staff culminates today as his 2022 class begins to take shape on the start of the early signing period.

West Virginia patiently waits to see if its 18 committed prospects will solidify their commitment to the program with a signature. Before today, Brown’s 2022 class is the highest-ranked of his tenure at WVU, slotting in as high as No. 23 by ESPN. Of course, he knows well that nothing is official until the pen hits the paper, and he is no stranger to recruiting surprises.

For a full primer on today’s signing day, click this link. In the meantime, stop back here for live updates as WVU’s prospects officially sign on to become a Mountaineer.

Mumu Bin-Wahad – CB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180 lbs

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

High school: Grayson High School

Caliber: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN)

State rank: 69 (ESPN), 70 (Rivals), 87 (247Sports)

Position rank: 41 (ESPN), 65 (Rivals), 70 (247Sports)

More on Mumu:

Originally committed to Cincinnati, but decommitted and picked West Virginia. Won the Georgia 7A state title as a junior in 2020, but fell in the state semifinals as a senior. Led the Rams with three interceptions, while also logging 40 total tackles and six pass break-ups. Manned the kick return duties for Grayson, notching 205 kick return yards in 2021. Also offered by Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Mississippi State, TCU and more.

Christion Stokes – S

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

Hometown: Harper Woods, Michigan

High school: Harper Woods High School

Caliber: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN)

State rank: 12 (Rivals), 13 (247Sports, ESPN)

Position rank: 30 (247Sports), 37 (Rivals), 56 (ESPN)

More on Christion:

Was selected in the Top 10 in Michigan’s Mr. Football contest and earned All-State First Team honors as a running back and safety. Also played cornerback, linebacker and quarterback during his high school career to demonstrate versatility, but is projected to play safety for the Mountaineers. Received offers from Cincinnati, Penn State, Minnesota, Syracuse, Iowa and at least 15 others.

Charlie Katarincic – OL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 285 lbs

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

High school: Choate Rosemary School (CT)

Caliber: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN)

State rank (CT): 4 (Rivals), 6 (247Sports) 8 (ESPN)

Position rank: 91 (247Sports), 100 (ESPN)

More on Charlie:

Committed to WVU over Columbia, Dartmouth and UPenn, as the Mountaineers were the only Power Five school to offer him. Played both tackle and guard in high school, but did not play during his junior season due to COVID-19. Earned All-Founders Football Conference First Team honors as a senior on offense.

Travious Lathan – LB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Homestead, Florida

High school: Gulliver Prep High School

Caliber: 4 stars (ESPN), 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals)

State rank: 37 (ESPN), 53 (247Sports), 91 (Rivals)

Position rank: 25 (ESPN), 39 (247Sports), 44 (Rivals)

More on Trey:

Picked West Virginia over Pitt, Michigan, Tennessee, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Florida State and Miami, among others. Also played offense as a senior and scored two touchdowns. Helped lead Gulliver Prep to a 9-2 finish and a trip to the 4A state regional final in 2021. Four-year starter for the Raiders.

Landen Livingston – OL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 290 lbs

Hometown: Leo, Indiana

High school: Leo High School

Caliber: 3 stars (247Sports, Rivals, ESPN)

State rank: 13 (247Sports), 14, (ESPN), 17 (Rivals)

Position rank: 28 (247Sports), 29 (ESPN), 37 (Rivals)

More on Landen:

Committed to West Virginia in June, snubbing offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa and Minnesota, among others. Earned All-Area honors from Outside the Huddle in his senior season, as well as the top ranking in the outlet’s First 11 all-conference players.

Oliver Straw – K/P

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220 lbs

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Last school: Mentone Grammar School

Caliber: 3 stars (247Sports)

AUS rank: 2 (247Sports)

Position rank: 3 (247Sports

More on Oliver:

Trained with ProKick Australia, which has produced five Ray Guy Award winners and 17 All-Americans. Coincidentally, former WVU punter Josh Growden is a coach at ProKick. Holds dual citizenship in both the US and Australia, and similarly, can kick with either foot in spirals or end-over-end.