Taz Sherman status update vs. TTU

Taz Sherman goes for a three in game against Oakland (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU hoops will be without its top scorer for its rematch with Texas Tech, WVU men’s basketball confirmed on Saturday.

Taz Sherman, who ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring with 18.9 points per game, will not play against the No. 14 Red Raiders. The fifth-year guard sustained a concussion in Monday’s loss to No. 8 Baylor and remains in concussion protocol, according to the team.

Sherman scored a career-high 29 points on 10-15 shooting against the Bears before he was knocked out of the contest late in the second half.

The guard also missed the Big 12 opener against Texas while he was in the COVID-19 health and safety protocol. WVU lost that game 74-59.

The Mountaineers have lost six in a row and will try to snap that skid without Sherman when they host the Red Raiders at 2 p.m.