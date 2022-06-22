The stage is set for The Basketball Tournament and its second-ever West Virginia Regional.

TBT released its full 64-team bracket on Wednesday, revealing that Best Virginia will take the top seed in the West Virginia regional. The squad, which is mainly made up of WVU alumni, will face off against 8-seed Virginia Dream on July 24 at 7 p.m. ET.

Best Virginia hosts the regional in Charleston along with Herd That, a Marshall alumni team that holds the 4-seed. It will face Founding Fathers at 5 p.m. ET, setting up a possible second-round matchup between the two host clubs.

Two more matchups fill out the eight-team regional bracket. Bucketneers make their return to Charleston as the No. 2 seed and will face Fully Loaded, which will make its debut in TBT. WoCo Showtime, which faced Best Virginia in the 2021 first round, lines up against War Ready.

The regional champion will move on to the quarterfinals in Dayton, where the rest of TBT will be played out.

Best Virginia holds a 3-2 record in three TBT appearances dating back to 2019. The team made it to the regional final in 2021, falling to Team 23.

Fans can get their first look at Best Virginia on July 16 ET at an exhibition game at Fairmont State. TBT tips off at legendary Rucker Park in Harlem, New York earlier that day at noon ET.