TCU at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia women’s basketball returns to Morgantown for another Big 12 clash when it hosts TCU.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
TCU at West Virginia game information
- Date: Jan. 25, 2022
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
- Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
- All-time series: West Virginia leads 16-5 since 1989
- Last meeting: WVU 81, TCU 78 on Feb. 20, 2021 at the WVU Coliseum
Matchup preview:
The Mountaineers (9-7, 2-4 Big 12) and Horned Frogs face off in a rescheduled contest as the hosts aim for their second straight victory. Mike Carey’s squad earned its first road win in the league on Saturday, taking down Oklahoma State despite a late comeback from the Cowgirls.
WVU has been fortunate to have forward Esmery Martinez come back to form in recent games, notching two straight double-doubles for the Mountaineers. She was especially effective against Oklahoma on Jan. 19, adding a career-high 26 points. She followed that up with an 18-rebound performance in Stillwater on Saturday, marking her season best thus far.
West Virginia’s conference record matches that of the Horned Frogs, but sit above them in the standings with a better overall record. The Horned Frogs have struggled this year, and travel to Morgantown having won just two of their last seven games.