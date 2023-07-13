MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior infielder Tevin Tucker of the West Virginia baseball team has signed a professional contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Tucker is the fourth Mountaineer to either be drafted or selected in free agency by an MLB team this week, joining draftees Carlson Reed (Pirates – fourth round) and Braden Barry (Blue Jays – eighth round) and free agent Landon Wallace (Angels).

The Prince George, Virginia native has been with the Mountaineers since 2019 and has started 191 games at shortstop for the Blue and Gold. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2023 as he hit .318 with a home run, nine doubles, three triples, 23 RBI, 58 runs scored while also stealing 20 bases.

A stellar defender, Tucker improved fielding percentage from .927 as a freshman to .965 this past season while making the difficult plays look routine.

Tucker is the fifth Mountaineer to begin his professional career with the Rockies and first since Harrison Musgrave in 2014, who eventually made his big-league debut with the club in 2018.