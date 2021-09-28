Texas Tech at West Virginia: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more

West Virginia football is back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday with its eyes on a bounce-back win as it hosts Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers will take the field after a heartbreaking, last-second loss to the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners, and they will have a lot of off-field energy on their side. This weekend’s contest coincides with homecoming at WVU, and during the game, the football program will retire the number of legendary Mountaineer linebacker Darryl Talley.

The Red Raiders come to Morgantown on the heels of their own loss to Texas. Theirs didn’t exactly come at the last moment like WVU’s, however, as they fell 70-35 to Texas.

As always, Saturday starts with Gold and Blue Nation. Don’t miss an all-new episode of The Neal Brown Show, which airs at 9 a.m. ET on Nexstar stations across West Virginia. That is followed by a new, live edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which kicks off at 10 a.m. ET on West Virginia Nexstar stations and 11 a.m. ET on AT&T SportsNet.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s game:

Texas Tech at West Virginia game information

Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Kick time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Favorite: West Virginia by 7 (via OddsShark consensus)

Series history: West Virginia leads 6-4 since 1937

Last meeting: Texas Tech 34, West Virginia 27 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas

Matchup preview:

For the second year in a row, the Red Raiders will be down their starting quarterback against the Mountaineers after Tyler Shough went down in last week’s game with an injury. That means Henry Colombi will once again start against the Mountaineers after getting the nod for the 2020 clash.

Colombi’s first real action of the season came against the Red Raiders when he took over for Shough in the second quarter, and he played pretty well despite the final score. He tossed 17-of-23 from the pocket for 324 yards, three touchdowns and a pick, with most of those yards going to Kaylon Geiger as the Longhorns slowed down leading pass-catcher Erik Ezukanma.

West Virginia will be looking for revenge against Colombi, and they might just have the defense for it. Led by linebacker and leading tackler Josh Chandler-Semedo, the Mountaineer defense has yet to allow more than 30 points this season, and last held No. 4 Oklahoma to 16 points and just one touchdown in Norman.

On the other end of the ball, WVU is hoping for a big jump on offense after falling in that contest with the Sooners due to some grave mental errors. The Mountaineers mustered just 226 yards against the tough Sooner defense, but were still in a major position to take a wire-to-wire win in Norman — ultimately, though, OU took advantage of the Mountaineers’ mistakes and stole the win.