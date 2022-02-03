T&F: Mountaineers Set for Akron Invitational

The West Virginia University track and field travels to the Akron Invitational in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 4-5, at the Stile Athletics Field House.

Friday’s events are set to begin at 4 p.m. ET, and resume Saturday at 10 a.m. Live results can be found at wvusports.com.

WVU last saw action in Akron at the 2020 Akron Invitational on Feb. 7-8, 2020. The distance medley relay team led the way with a second-place finish. The team of Sarah Wills, Marianne Abdalah, Tessa Constantine and Amber Dombrowski crossed the finish line in 12:06.45 to take second place. Myesha Nott paced the Mountaineers, finishing in second place in the women’s triple jump and Constantine also registered fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

The Mountaineers competed last weekend at the PSU Sykes and Sabock Challenge in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Multi-Sport Facility & Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track.

Sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane recorded an indoor school program record in the 800-meter run. Keane finished the race in a time of 2:05.80, good for third place. Following behind was junior Hayley Jackson, who finished the 800-meter in a time of 2:10.37, good for first place in her heat and eighth overall.

Additionally, junior Katherine Dowie made her season debut, recording a personal best time of 9:36.46 in the 3,000-meter run, good for second place. Senior Peter-Gay McKenzie placed fifth in the long jump competition with a distance of 5.71 meters.