The 2021 Mountaineer GameDay National Signing Day Special

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Charleston Police Department and their community partners are teaming up to hold their second annual toy drive Wednesday and Thursday.

They will have hot chocolate, music, a bounce house, and of course Santa, who will arrive on a fire truck. Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says because this event was so successful last year, they're hoping for the same this year. So far there are about 300 families registered to receive toys this year so they need all the help they can get.