“The House That Nikki Built,” special on WVU women’s soccer coach Izzo-Brown, set to debut Aug. 18

In just days, Nikki Izzo-Brown will embark on her 26th season as the head coach of WVU women’s soccer, and the Gold and Blue Nation team is looking back on her last 25 wild and wonderful seasons in the upcoming special “The House That Nikki Built,” which is set to debut on the Gold and Blue Nation website on Aug. 18. Hear exclusive interviews from the head coach herself, assistants and former players Lisa Stoia and Marisa Kanela, former WVU athletic director Ed Pastilong and WVU senior forward Alina Stahl.

Nikki and company look back on highlights from over the past twenty-five years. From being named head coach to making it to the 2016 College Cup finals. Nikki and guests look back on playing in Milan Puskar Stadium to the development of Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. Kanela, Stoia and Stahl discuss their time playing for Coach Izzo-Brown, while Ed Pastilong talks why Nikki was the right choice in hire.

The House That Nikki Built is set to debut on the Gold and Blue Nation website and app on Wednesday Aug. 18.