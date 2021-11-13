The Neal Brown Show: Ep. 12

COLUMBUS (WCMH)--The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for snowplow drivers as the department, like many businesses, faces a shortage of those with commercial drivers licenses.

“The hardest thing, especially here in central Ohio, is we’re competing with lots of places that are feeling that CDL driver shortage,” said Brooke Ebersole, the public information officer for ODOT District 6. “We’re competing with the warehouses. We’re competing with the school busses. Everybody wants the drivers, and there’s not enough to go around.”