The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 5

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Yale student’s winning run on ‘Jeopardy!’ makes history
Top Stories
Teams check destruction from Northern California forest fire
Governor Wolf reports 85% of Pennsylvanians received first COVID-19 vaccination
Over 100 officials resign from Tunisia’s main Islamist party
Report: Girl wasn’t buckled in before fatal theme park fall
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
The end of 90 degrees in 2021 for the Tri-State?
Video
Top Stories
Fall moves into the area fast on the heels of Wednesday storms
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic stays busy with Peter, Rose, 2 areas of potentially new development
When is Daylight saving time 2021?
Asteroid about 3 times size of Statue of Liberty to pass Earth on 1st day of fall
First day of fall is here: What you might not know about the season
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Larson returns to Las Vegas looking for another victory
Top Stories
Game of the Week: Undefeated Herbert Hoover travels to Sissonville
Video
Word of the Week: the upright
Video
Steelers rule LB T.J. Watt out against Cincinnati
Koepka gets no relief at Ryder Cup; saves par anyway
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Do it for Babydog Vaccine Lottery Info
Shot at a Million
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
When is the first day of school in your area?
Good News with 13
Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 5
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 25, 2021 / 12:01 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 25, 2021 / 12:01 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Government shutdown looms amid federal budget feud
Video
Lawmakers call out Biden administration for extending Canadian border restriction
Video
House passes expansive abortion rights bill
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 5
Video
Mountaineer GameDay: Oklahoma – 9.25.21
Video
No. 13 WVU pours it on Iowa State to open Big 12 play
Video
No. 4 West Virginia Set for St. Bonaventure
Video
How Jared Bartlett is turning tragedy into triumph
Video
WVU volleyball opens Big 12 play against Oklahoma
Video
WVU tennis co-hosts Thunder in the Mountains
Keys to the Game: Minimal mistakes, slowing Rattler both musts vs. Sooners
Despite early success, WVU wants more out of defense
Video
VIDEO: Reed Sunahara previes Big 12 opener with Oklahoma
Video
West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
Saturday’s men’s soccer match vs. St. Bonaventure moved up
Video
Mountaineer baseball reveals two fall contests
No. 4 WVU men’s soccer wipes out Dayton on rainy night
Video
Alonzo Addae named Ronnie Lott Impact Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week
WVU soccer: Women move up to No. 13, men stay put at No. 4
Video
VIDEO: Mountaineer coordinators preview No. 4 Sooners
Video
FWAA names Jared Bartlett National Defensive Player of the Week
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown looks ahead to No. 4 Oklahoma
Video
WVU men’s soccer to clash with Dayton Tuesday night
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews Friday’s Big 12 opener vs. Iowa State
Video
Bartlett named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Video
Kick time set for WVU vs. Texas Tech
WATCH: Barrier-breaking Mountaineer Dick Leftridge honored at WVU Sports Hall of Fame Ceremony
Video
WVU women’s soccer earns win in final nonconference match
Video
Brown: Black Diamond Trophy win “defining moment” for WVU
Video
VIDEO: Mountaineers react to Black Diamond Trophy nail-biter
Video
West Virginia holds line to snatch Black Diamond Trophy from No. 15 Virginia Tech
WVU commit Nicco Marchiol leads massive comeback to knock off No. 7 Bishop Gorman
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 4
Video
WVU volleyball falls to No. 20 PSU
West Virginia has sights set on taking Black Diamond Trophy from No. 15 Virginia Tech
Video
Lindy’s ranks WVU women’s hoops No. 16 in preseason poll
Keys to the Game: Mountaineers need physicality, home field advantage vs. Hokies
WVU-Marshall rivalry takes new turn as No. 4 Mountaineers visit No. 6 Herd
Video
Two quick goals lift West Virginia over JMU
No Lunch Pail, no Beamer, no problem: Scouting the undefeated Hokies
WVU sweeps UMBC, ties best start in program history
VIDEO: Dan Stratford looks ahead to Marshall clash in Huntington
Video
Previewing the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy on The Neal Brown Show
WVU volleyball debuts in Coliseum at Mountaineer Invitational after hot start
Video
The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is sold out
2021-22 WVU men’s basketball schedule revealed
Big 12 unveils 2021-22 women’s hoops conference schedule
WR James, DB Matthews headline list of WVU’s award winners following win over LIU
Video
The 2021 Mountaineers are getting a history lesson ahead of the rivalry matchup with Virginia Tech
Video
VIDEO: WVU players are on to Virginia Tech
Video
No. 15 Virginia Tech at West Virginia: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
Video
Brewster, Robinson pick up weekly honors
WVU Coliseum mask policy for Mountaineer Invitational
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
Video
Child tax credit: Where’s my September payment?
Video
West Virginia updated liquor sales law now in effect
Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report
Video
When to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, even if you’re vaccinated
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
Video
Child tax credit: Where’s my September payment?
Video
West Virginia updated liquor sales law now in effect
Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report
Video
When to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, even if you’re vaccinated
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News