The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 6

MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) – As medical experts call an experimental anti-viral pill developed by Merck and Company a serious game changer in the fight against COVID-19, a Memphis doctor warned Friday that people shouldn't think of it as a substitute for the vaccine.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist with Baptist Memorial Healthcare, says this pill is the latest potential weapon in the fight against COVID-19, a battle that seems to have no end.