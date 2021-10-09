The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 7

***AUTHOR’S NOTE: Under ordinary circumstances, most hospitals would not grant media access to their ICU, nor would our news organization seek it. The extreme seriousness of the situation in hospitals across West Virginia led WVU Medicine officials and us to come to the conclusion that this information needed to get out to the public. While in the COVID ICU, our staff did not enter any patient rooms and did not interfere with patient care. All of the videos and still images associated with this series of reports were reviewed by WVU Medicine officials to ensure patient privacy.

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) - All this week, we've brought you a series that has taken people inside the COVID ICU at WVU Medicine's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, all in an attempt to give people a glimpse at the strain the latest COVID-19 surge has put on hospitals throughout West Virginia.