The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 8

JOONDALUP, Australia — Whole or low-fat milk? That’s the nagging question countless grocery shoppers ask themselves each day. Interestingly, however, new research from Edith Cowan University concludes that for kids, there is little to no difference between the two options. Researchers report whole fat milk is just as good for children as low fat milk.

To reach these conclusions the research team tracked 49 children between the ages of four and six for a total of three months. The kids were randomly assigned to one of two experimental groups: one was given low-fat dairy to consume each day while the other cohort was given whole dairy products. Shopping was eliminated from the equation as well, as scientists had the dairy products delivered to participants’ homes each night to ensure the process wasn’t muddied by price considerations.