MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Numerous All-Americans. Two Big 12 trophies and an individual title. Program records. Postseason berths. The 2022-23 WVU sports season saw quite a lot of action.

In honor West Virginia’s birthday earlier in the week, here’s a look back at some of the top moments provided by the programs and individuals that donned the Flying WV during this past athletics calendar.

Ceili McCabe earns third consecutive Big 12 title in 3000m steeplechase

WVU’s all-star cross country and track and field runner is one of the most decorated athletes on campus. She saw a three-peat at the conference championships in her signature event, the women’s 3000m steeplechase. She went on to finish third in the event at the NCAA Championships, picking up her third All-American honor. McCabe is now just the 12th runner in school history to be an All-American at least three times

Randy Mazey’s Mountaineers make history

When looking at the WVU baseball record books, you’ll find the 2023 team in a number of categories. The Mountaineers set attendance records, matched the program record in total wins and earned a share of their first-ever Big 12 regular-season title. All-American JJ Wetherholt broke individual records and garnered a number of accolades as he put together the greatest offensive season in WVU baseball history.

Killian Cardinale ends WVU career as two-time All-American

Killian Cardinale put together one of top individual careers in WVU wrestling history. He leaves the program as a three-time NCAA qualifier, two-time All-American and the third Big 12 champion in program history. What makes his final year in gold and blue even more impressive, he placed eighth this past year at the NCAA Championships just four weeks after having surgery to repair his meniscus.

WVU gymnastics breaks program record

Jason Butts’ Mountaineers earned a first-round bye to the 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships after tallying their highest National Qualifying Score (196.515) in program history.

Madisen Smith earns her spot in Mountaineer women’s basketball history

Madisen Smith ended her five-year WVU as one of the top players in the program’s recent history. Smith became women’s basketball’ 39th 1,000-point scorer and holds the program record in minutes played with 4,580. She checks in at No. 2 in starts and games played.

The return of Emmitt Matthews

Country Roads brought Emmitt Matthews home in October. Matthews played his first three seasons at WVU before transferring to Washington. Before the 2022-23 season, he announced he would be back to finish his career as a Mountaineer. Matthews said having Senor Night at the WVU Coliseum was the main thing that brought him back. Mountaineer Nation made sure got the moment he envisioned.

Dante Stills becomes the TFLs king

In November, the Fairmont native added to the Stills’ family legacy at WVU. The defensive lineman ended his five-year Mountaineer career by solidifying his place in program history. With 48.5 tackles for loss, he now owns the program record.

WVU football defeats Oklahoma for the first time in Big 12 era

Where were you on November 12, 2022? If you part of the crowd that braved the weather at Milan Puskar Stadium then you witnessed history. Garrett Greene showed his toughness as he powered the Mountaineers to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma in the final home game of the year. It marked the first time in the Big 12 era that WVU defeated OU.

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s crew raises a Big 12 trophy

During her time at WVU, Jordan Brewster was one of the top defenders in the country. She showed just how powerful her leg is back in November and earned her team a conference title in the process. Her goal, which sailed into the box from roughly 85 yards away before taking a big hop over the Horned Frog keeper’s outstretched hand to land in the back of the net, gave West Virginia a 1-0 lead in overtime. It marked WVU’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title and first since 2018.