MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Former Mountaineer ace Jackson Wolf continues to see success with the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

Wolf secured his third-straight win on Wednesday night as the Missions defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 10-4.

The southpaw had a perfect game going through the first five innings. A leadoff single in the top of the sixth inning was the first hit he surrendered on the night. He only gave up one more hit on the night when he allowed another base hit during the inning that left both runners stranded.

Along with those two hits, Wolf didn’t allow a run or a walk and fanned seven in six innings of work.

Following another quality start, Wolf improves to 5-5 on the year. The stats from Wednesday mirror his last outing from June 1 when he allowed two hits, no earned runs, two walks and eight strikeouts. He struck out a season-high 10 back in April.