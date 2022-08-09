Bjarne Thiesen (left) and Jordan Brewster, a pair of All-Americans, have been recognized by the United Soccer Coaches.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches.

WVU men’s soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen and WVU women’s soccer defender Jordan Brewster each appear on this list, which highlights the top defenders in college soccer. The watch list is comprised of 24 men and 35 women.

Thiesen enjoyed a breakout campaign last fall, helping Dan Stratford’s team reach the national quarterfinals for the first time in four decades. The native of Kiel, Germany, capped his redshirt sophomore season by earning All-America Third Team recognition from the United Soccer Coaches.

The defender is also coming off a tremendous summer season with the Long Island Rough Riders, who reached the USL League Two championship match.

Brewster also earned All-America Third Team honors last fall, as well as All-Big 12 First Team laurels and inclusion on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. A veteran of Nikki Izzo-Brown’s storied program, the central defender is preparing to start her fifth season at WVU, thanks to her COVID eligibility.

Brewster has secured All-Big 12 recognition in each of her four seasons as a Mountaineer, making her one of the most decorated athletes in program history. She also earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America First Team last year.

The United Soccer Coaches will announce its midfielders to watch Friday, and will then publish its watch list for forwards in one week.