RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3lHy9bMn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three student-athletes from the West Virginia University rifle team competed at the 2023 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Bhopal, India on Sunday.

Seniors Malori Brown and Mary Tucker and junior Tal Engler represented the Mountaineers in smallbore at the event. In total, 208 athletes competed from 31 countries across the various disciplines hosted by the ISSF.

Brown managed the Mountaineers’ best finish at the event, taking home an 11th-place finish with a 585. She scored 195 kneeling, 196 prone and 194 standing. Tucker finished in 19th with a 582 (195 kneeling, 195 prone, 192 standing) while Engler finished in 31st place with a 578 (191 kneeling, 197 prone, 190 standing).

The smallbore competition wrapped up action at the 2023 ISSF World Cup for the Mountaineers.