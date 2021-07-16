Three-star OL Landen Livingston picks WVU

April 24, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Zach Frazier (54) over center during the Spring Game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen

Neal Brown’s class keeps on getting bigger.

The Mountaineers landed yet another commitment for its 2022 class after offensive lineman Landen Livingston announced his pick in a tweet on Friday.

Livingston, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN, reportedly fielded offers from a number of Power Five schools, including Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan State. He was also a target for in-state rival Marshall.

Livingston currently plays at Leo High School in Indiana where he earned All-Area hhonors from Outside the Huddle, a publication which covers high school football in the northeast part of the state.

“The junior has plenty of beef and threw it around on both sides of the ball this season for the Lions,” Outside the Huddle wrote. “Offensively, Livingston protected quarterback Jackson Barbour at the guard spot while opening up holes for an exceptional Leo run game that averaged 219 yards per game.”

Livingston is the 14th commitment and the third offensive line addition to Brown’s 2022 class, according to 247Sports.com.