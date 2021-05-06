Three tennis Mountaineers named to Academic All-Big 12 First Team

Three members of the West Virginia University tennis team have been named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Tennis Team, announced by the league on Thursday.

Seniors Hunter Bleser (multidisciplinary studies) and Anne-Sophie Courteau (biology) and junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia (international studies) all represented the Mountaineers on the first team.

This year marks the third consecutive first-team selection Courteau, while Bovolskaia has now been named to the first team the last two years. This marks Bleser’s first selection to the Academic All-Big 12 Team.

It also marks the eighth straight season that at least three WVU student-athletes have been named to the first team.

“Congratulations to Sophie, Nastya and Hunter,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “Their first-team awards are well deserved for each one of them. Sophie and Hunter, as seniors, and Nastya, as a junior, have done outstanding work being great student-athletes on the tennis courts and in the classroom!”

Student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled events to qualify. Student-athletes can also qualify if they have maintained a 3.0 GPA in the previous two semesters and fulfill the participation requirement.

