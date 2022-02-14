MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A start time for the rematch between WVU hoops and Texas has been announced by the Big 12 Conference.

That game, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 at the WVU Coliseum, will tip at 2 p.m. ET. Either ESPN or ESPN2 will televise the contest.

The Mountaineers dropped their previous meeting with Texas 74-59 in Austin, though WVU was forced to play that game without star guard Taz Sherman and two other players due to health and safety protocol.

West Virginia’s next home game is coming up this Saturday against Kansas at 8 p.m.