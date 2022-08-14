MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey.

On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton will tee off at 7:10 a.m. and McCabe at 8:23 a.m. at The Ridgewood Country Club.

Tipton and McCabe earned spots at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship by qualifying at the U.S. Amateur regional tournaments in July. Tipton qualified by tying for first at the Westmoreland Country Club in Export, Pennsylvania, while McCabe finished second at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas.

Last year, WVU fifth-year senior Mark Goetz was the stroke play champion out of 312 golfers at the 121st U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

Stroke play begins Monday and will continue through Tuesday. The top 64 golfers after stroke play will begin match play on Wednesday.