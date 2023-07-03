MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Major League Baseball Draft is just six days away. At least one West Virginia baseball player is expected to be drafted for the 10th time in the last 11 years.

WVU’s top incoming freshman, right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer, is also widely expected to be selected in the draft.

Meyer recently moved to Morgantown after getting the opportunity to go to Phoenix, Arizona for the MLB Draft Combine. Of the more than 320 players in attendance at Chase Field, Meyer was part of the 130 high school players selected.

“Just seeing a bunch of high school guys there just kind of opens your eyes up a little bit to the whole circuit of everything, with players and how many of us there actually are,” said Meyer. “It was beautiful. It was amazing.”

Aside from getting his fair share of MLB Draft Combine gear to wear, Meyer got to show off his skills in front of big-league talent evaluators. He balanced a “surreal” feeling of having that opportunity with the knowledge he was competing against some of the best high school and college arms in the country, and with hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential signing bonus money on the line.

One pitcher Meyer was paired with in drills and exercises was Kentucky pitcher Magdiel Cotto, who pitched two innings of scoreless relief against the Mountaineers during the Lexington Regional in June. The more veteran Cotto passed on a few lessons to the younger Meyer.

“I was struggling with my changeup a little bit, and he gave me a lot of good tips that I saw working when we were catching,” said Meyer.

Of course, the regional victory for the Wildcats did come up between the two hurlers.

“I tried to keep it short, but he pitched in it. So, he kind of had to let me know about it just a little bit,” Meyer said with a slight smile. “But I tried to keep it short with him.”

Most of the data collected from the combine does not become public. It’s a stark contrast to the NFL Combine, where almost anything that can be quantified quickly gets recorded and dispersed. One data point collected in Arizona that was publicized, though, was the top five spin rates from pitching sessions on June 20. West Virginia’s Carlson Reed topped the list with each of the four highest spin rate pitches on the day.

Meyer, a hard-throwing Georgia native similar to Reed, caught up with the Mountaineer closer while in Phoenix. The two spoke on the field the first day of the combine, then again in one of the hotel lobbies after Meyer’s contest that day, and also had dinner together.

Their dinner conversation lasted roughly 40 minutes.

“He kind of just told me it gets rough, because you’re going from high school and living with your parents, and now you’re living on your own, and going to a harder school, and a harder baseball schedule,” said Meyer. “He said to just manage your time, so you can get good grades and be eligible to play.”

The opening two rounds of the MLB Draft will be held on Sunday, July 9, beginning at 7 p.m. ET in Seattle. Rounds 3-10 are set for Monday, July 10, at 2 p.m. ET. The draft concludes with rounds 11-20 beginning on Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. ET.

Meyer believes he will be selected on day two. WVU rising sophomore pitcher Gavin Van Kempen was drafted out of high school by the Cardinals in the 20th round of last year’s draft.