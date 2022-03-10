The Mountaineers are out of the NCAA Tournament, but Huggins says they have more games to play

WVU’s NCAA Tournament hopes have come to an end in Kansas City, Mo.

Top-seed Kansas knocked the 9-seed Mountaineers out of the Big 12 Tournament, blowing them out 87-63 in the quarterfinals. WVU’s players went to the locker room for the last time in the event after KU handedly won the inside game, but coach Bob Huggins was already waiting for them.

Huggins was ejected 10 minutes into the game after guard Taz Sherman took some contact on an attempted layup. Sherman attempted to argue the call and was called for a technical, which set the head coach off. Huggins’s subsequent exchange with the officials earned him two technicals in succession and a trip to the locker room.

“I’m gonna stand up for my guys. I have never not stood up for my guys, so it is what it is,” Huggins said.

Assistant coach Larry Harrison then took over the head coach duties, while Huggins went to watch the game on the “rinky-dink” televisions in the locker room. By that point, though, Kansas was in control with an 18-point lead, built on the back of a 20-2 run.

The Mountaineer offense never got going in the contest. WVU made just five field goals in the first half, and just one before Huggins was ejected.

West Virginia did make over half of its shots in the second half, but it just couldn’t keep up with Kansas, which finished with a 52.4-percent mark from the field for the game.

KU owned the area around the basket against West Virginia for the third time this season, scoring 48 points in the paint and taking a plus-21 margin on the glass (WVU grabbed 27 rebounds for the contest). Christian Braun led the effort, grabbing 14 boards in a double double effort with 11 points.

WVU suffered from some early foul trouble, forcing starting point guard Kedrian Johnson to limited minutes as he picked up two early calls. Malik Curry was tapped to lead the offense, and he finished with a game-high 19 points, 11 of which came from the foul line.

Taz Sherman was the only other double-digit scorer with 10 points with a 3 for 14 mark from the field.

Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 18 points with a 3-pointer. Mitch Lightfoot added 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

WVU finishes the conference tournament with a sub-.500 record and will most likely be left out of the NCAA Tournament bracket on Sunday. Huggins was clear about one thing after the game, however: the Mountaineers’ season is not yet finished.

“We’ve got more games to play, and we’ll get home and have them rest for a day or so then we’ll get back at it and get ready to bring home a trophy,” Huggins said. “That’s what we do, that’s what we set our goals for every year. It’s obviously not going to be the one that we wanted, but it’s going to be a trophy that is well worth bringing home.”