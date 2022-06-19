Baseball card manufacturer gives former Mountaineer and his family a one-of-a-kind gift for Father's Day

John Means’ father passed away from a battle with pancreatic cancer on August 5, 2020.

It was just over a year after Means became an American League all-star in 2019.

The former Mountaineer’s journey since his dad’s passing has been a trying one that, unfortunately, includes multiple prolonged injuries. However, it also includes gaining a son, and following in his father’s footsteps.

Topps, once the only baseball card manufacturer with a license with Major League Baseball, honored the Means family this Father’s Day.

The trading card company created a special “The Means Family” card and sent it to Means.

He tweeted a picture of the front and back of the card Sunday.

“Father’s Day has been pretty tough the last couple years, but @topps has made this one special,” he said along with the photos in the Tweet. “If you knew my dad, you know he liked to show everyone my [T]opps card. Now I get to have one with him on it so I can show everyone I meet. I Love and miss you dad, Happy Father’s Day.”

The front of the card features a picture of Means standing on the field with his dad in Kansas City’s Kaufman Stadium, the closest MLB ballpark to where Means grew up in Kansas.

Written on the back of the card are the words, “A Topps tribute to your Father’s loving memory!”

Means has been sidelined with an elbow injury since April that required him to have Tommy John Surgery.

He and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a two-year contract roughly a month after announcing Means would miss the remainder of the 2022 season.