Tracking Kysre Gondrezick’s eleventh-hour WNBA Draft Stock

In the matter of hours, Kysre Gondrezick will make one of the biggest moves of her career when she hears her name called in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

The unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree is expected to become the fifth Mountaineer drafted into the WNBA in the last six years, and the second in a row after Tynice Martin’s selection by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2020. If all goes according to various mock drafts across the media landscape, Gondrezick will also become the first Mountaineer selected inside the first two rounds after Bria Holmes was picked 11th overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2016.

A sixth-year veteran, Holmes is currently the only alumna on a WNBA roster, signing with the Los Angeles Sparks in February after two seasons with the Connecticut Sun.

Gondrezick is part of a gaggle of Big 12 competitors hoping to hear their names called, led by Texas forward Charli Collier, the projected No. 1 overall pick. Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack is slated to be a top-10 pick as well, while Baylor’s DiJonai and DiDi Richards are both slated to be late first or early-to-mid second round selections.

WVU’s star, interestingly, has a wide margin of potential selections in this year’s draft. Citing her three-point shooting a passing ability, Bleacher Report has Gondrezick ranked as the 16th-best prospect in the 2021 draft class, while ESPN has her all the way down at No. 22.

There is one general consensus, though — it is increasingly likely that she will be selected by the New York Liberty with any of their four picks, joining 2020 No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu. That is far from set in stone, as Gondrezick’s skill set could be of use to a number of teams around the league.

Here’s what the pundits are saying about the former Mountaineer, and where she could either fit or be selected:

ESPN.com (Mechelle Voepel): Round 3, Pick 5 (29th overall) to the New York Liberty

SBNation’s Swish Appeal (Eric Nemchock): Round 2, Pick 5 (17th overall) to the New York Liberty

Nemchock: “Gondrezick is a threat to pull up from just about anywhere on the court and can get to the foul line as well (20.1 percent free throw rate), making her a good choice for New York should head coach Walt Hopkins continue to emphasize 3-point shooting and transition offense.”

Lines.com: Round 2, Pick 5 (17th overall) to the New York Liberty

Bleacher Report’s Big Board (Joseph Zucker): No. 16 overall prospect

Zucker: “Kysre Gondrezick’s efficiency at West Virginia didn’t quite match the 42.9 percent three-point clip she enjoyed as a freshman at Michigan. Still she went 34.9 and 36.4 percent, respectively, over her final two years with the Mountaineers. Gondrezick also averaged 1.7 steals in 2020-21, so she’s likely to start plenty of fast breaks on the second unit of a WNBA team.”

CBS Sports (Jack Maloney): Possible fit with the Connecticut Sun, who need 3-point shooting

Maloney: “Finding a shooter late in the draft will be a big boost, but almost every team can use more shooting, so they’ll face competition on that front.”

The 2021 WNBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be held virtually, like the 2020 edition, and it will be shown live on ESPN and on the ESPN app.