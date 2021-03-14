Tracking WVU men’s basketball’s eleventh-hour bracketology

Bob Huggins is on the verge of bringing his West Virginia men’s basketball team back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2018 — but where in the bracket are they headed? That question will be answered at 6 p.m. on Sunday when the full bracket is unveiled, but of course, there is a lot of speculation already as to where the Mountaineers will be seeded and who they will face.

Here is a look at where some of the top bracketologists have the Mountaineers in this NCAA Tournament:

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

Seed: 4

Region: West

First opponent: No. 13 North Texas (17-9, C-USA champions)

Mirror matchup: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 12 UCSB

No. 1 seed: Gonzaga

Analysis: This would be a pretty solid matchup for West Virginia in the first round, but it definitely gets tougher in the round of 32 and the Sweet Sixteen with likely clashes against Villanova and Gonzaga awaiting the Mountaineers.

CBS Sports’s Jerry Palm

Seed: 4

Region: East

First opponent: No. 13 Liberty (23-5, Atlantic Sun champions)

Mirror matchup: No. 5 Connecticut vs. No. 12 Winthrop

No. 1 seed: Michigan

Analysis: Although the first matchup might be a little tougher for West Virginia, this might be the favorable bracket for the Mountaineers. UConn didn’t have the strongest regular season, earning a three-seed in the Big East Tournament before falling in the finals to Creighton. Question marks also surround Michigan, who lost sharpshooter Isaiah Livers for the rest of the season due to injury — they are still a strong team, however, losing by just a point to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

NCAA.com’s Andy Katz

Seed: 3

Region: West

First opponent: No. 14 Morehead State (23-7, OVC champions)

Mirror matchup: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Louisville/No. 11 VCU

No. 1 seed: Michigan

Analysis: This would be an even better draw than the one from CBS — obviously because of the seeding, but also because it would hold off a matchup with the top seed until a possible meeting in the Elite Eight. Don’t sleep on No. 2 Alabama, though — the Crimson Tide dominated the SEC this season and survived a battle with LSU to take the tournament title.

USA Today’s Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson

Seed: 4

Region: East

First opponent: No. 13 Colgate (14-1, Patriot League champions)

Mirror matchup: No. 5 USC vs. No. 12 Georgetown

No. 1 seed: Michigan

Analysis: Colgate didn’t show much this season as the Patriot League played a conference-only schedule this season, but they made their games count. They had by far the most explosive offense in the league, scoring 86.4 points per game, so this could prove to be a tough clash for WVU to open the tournament.

Washington Post’s Patrick Stevens