MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon.

Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Perez entered the transfer portal on Tuesday after the sudden firing of Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello.

The 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior chose the Mountaineers over programs such as Alabama, Louisville, Kansas State, Oregon, Texas, and others. WVU will be Perez’s fourth college program.

Perez was voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year heading into this season. He averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game a season ago. The forward shot 39.9 percent from the floor, 25.9 percent from three-point range, and 80.2 percent from the free-throw line last season.

Perez, a native of Bronx, New York, has also played for Gardner-Webb and Marquette.