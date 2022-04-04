Mountaineer reliever becomes second WVU baseball player to earn the weekly award this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (16-10, 2-1 Big 12) senior relief pitcher Trey Braithwaite has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week by the conference.

Braithwaite joins JJ Wetherholt as Mountaineers to receive the weekly honor this season.

The fifth-year senior righty has made a total of 11 relief appearances for WVU this year. He currently owns a team-best 1.50 ERA, along with the top marks on the team in WHIP (0.780) and opposing batting average (.133).

Last weekend, Braithwaite pitched a total of 5.2 innings out of the bullpen in West Virginia’s road series win over No. 12 TCU.

The former Navy Midshipmen reliever, who transferred to WVU last offseason, held the Horned Frogs to just one run on zero hits, and struck out six.

Braithwaite pitched 3.2 innings of no-hit, shutout baseball in the series finale on Sunday, picking up his second save of the season.