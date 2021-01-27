Trio from WVU baseball earns preseason All-Big 12 recognition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three players from the No. 14-ranked West Virginia University baseball team have been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Junior infielder Tyler Doanes, junior catcher/designated hitter Paul McIntosh and junior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf represented the Mountaineers on the team. In all, 18 players were selected to the group, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. WVU is one of four Big 12 schools to place at least three players on the squad.

Doanes returns to the Mountaineers after batting .279 with 10 RBIs, eight runs scored, two doubles, a triple and seven walks during the 2020 campaign. The Fayetteville, Georgia, native also stole seven bases, good for No. 2 on the team. Doanes was named a Preseason All-Big 12 selection last spring, adding to his 2019 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and 2018 Big 12 All-Freshman Team credentials.

A native of Miami Gardens, Florida, McIntosh led WVU with 14 RBIs in 2020. He finished hitting .207 at the plate, belting three home runs and three doubles. He also logged 10 runs scored. Along with Doanes, McIntosh also was a member of the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Additionally, he was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2019.

Wolf, who hails from Gahanna, Ohio, finished with a 3-1 mark for the Mountaineers last season, compiling an ERA of 1.05. He tallied 27 strikeouts in a team-best 25.2 innings pitched. Wolf allowed just 14 hits and three earned runs all season.

WVU is coming off a COVID-19-shortened, 11-5 season in 2020, marking the club’s best 16-game start since 2009. The Mountaineers are set to welcome 25 returners back to the squad this spring. Last week, the Mountaineers were slotted at No. 14 in D1Baseball.com’s Preseason Top 25, good for the highest preseason ranking by a major poll in program history.

In addition to the league’s preseason team, the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Poll will be announced on Thursday.