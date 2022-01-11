Trio of WVU alums are on NFC playoff teams

Green Bay Packers’ Rasul Douglas celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Rasul Douglas headlines names of former Mountaineers that will be on display this postseason

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – While a total of eight former West Virginia football players made the NFL playoffs this season, just three reside in the NFC.

However, one of those players was a mid-season addition that helped earn his team the top-overall seed in the conference.

The other two former Mountaineers: their teams will square off in the first round of the postseason.

Here’s information on those three players, and their first-round matchups.

Rasul Douglas (GB), First round bye

The Green Bay Packers might have Aaron Rodgers and one of the best wide receivers in the game in Davante Adams, but it’s impossible to overlook the impact that Rasul Douglas had on this team.

Douglas, who was acquired by Green Bay mid-season, didn’t suit up for a regular season game until Week 6.

Six weeks later, he recorded the first of two interceptions that he also returned for touchdowns.

Douglas finished the regular season with 52 solo tackles, five interceptions, and 13 pass deflections. All of those numbers, along with his one forced fumble, are career-highs for a single season.

Douglas and the top-seeded Packers await the winner of the first-round matchup between (2) Tampa Bay and (7) Philadelphia.

Colton McKivitz (SF) vs. Will Grier (Dal)

Former Mountaineer offensive lineman Colton McKivitz not only made his first start of the season in Week 18, but it was also the first game he had played this year.

The second-year lineman had split time this season between the 49ers practice squad and the inactive list.

But he got the start in the regular season finale, and didn’t disappoint, as he played all 70 offensive snaps.

McKivitz and sixth-seeded San Francisco will take on the third-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the first round. That game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, and will be televised on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Dallas is the home of former WVU quarterback Will Grier.

Grier is the third-string quarterback on the Cowboys depth chart. He has not appeared in a game this season, and hasn’t taken a regular season NFL snap since his rookie season in 2019.

