True freshman Wyatt Milum impresses in top-25 win

Sophomore center Zach Frazier has been praised all season for being the most consistent player on offense. In the wins over LIU, Virginia Tech and TCU, the Fairmont native earned WVU’s offensive lineman of the week award. After the Iowa State victory, Frazier saw his reign come to an end as another West Virginia product took center stage. Spring Valley’s own Wyatt Milum has been named the o-lineman of the week following his performance vs. Cyclones.

“I thought he played extremely physical, he played hard. He was the most productive offensive lineman,” Neal Brown said. “As a true freshman starting against Iowa State, that was an impressive performance.”

Milum, one of the top recruits in his class, has seen action in every game so far this season and shown he can hold his own against some of the Big 12’s best. He’s started at right tackle in three games — Texas Tech, TCU and Iowa State. This most recent showing also caught the attention of the veterans upfront.

“For a true freshman to come in and earn offensive lineman of the week against the top defense in the conference is incredible to me,” redshirt junior offensive lineman James Gmiter said. “During the team meeting the next day, we always go through and give out awards. We heard 8 knock downs and started looking at Frazier just because that is what we expect from him, but Coach Brown was like ‘you are expecting the wrong name.’ I was proud of him. I think we all were. Just to see him come out and play the way he did — he was physical, his attention to detail was elite and he really took a step from previous weeks. Even from TCU in one week he made tremendous strides.”