Mountaineers in the pros: Two former WVU stars score NFL touchdowns in Week 12

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin, right, makes a reception as tight end Tim Tebow (85) looks to block oncoming Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tavon Austin and Rasul Douglas each scored touchdowns on Sunday for their respective NFL teams.

A pair of former WVU football standouts scored highlight reel touchdowns in the National Football League Sunday.

Tavon Austin, who twice received All-America honors while in Morgantown, scored his first touchdown since 2019. Check out how he did it in the video below:

Austin had another catch for 14 yards on the day, but his catch in the back of the end zone is without a doubt one of the best catches from Week 12 in the NFL.

The other former Mountaineer to find paydirt on Sunday did it on the defensive end.

Rasul Douglas not only hauled in his second interception of the season, but he also scored the first touchdown of his pro career when he returned that interception 34 yards to help seal the Packers’ win over the Rams.

That pick-six is the seventh interception of Douglas’ pro career.