MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two more Mountaineers have officially arrived in Morgantown.

The football program confirmed Monday that transfer cornerback Rashad Ajayi and junior college transfer wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron have each joined the team.

Ajayi arrives in Morgantown after four productive seasons at Colorado State. He was a regular starter at cornerback throughout his tenure there, appearing in every game last season. He provides immediate depth and experience for the Mountaineers in the defensive secondary.

Aaron was a late addition to head coach Neal Brown’s 2022 signing class. As a sophomore at Navarro Community College, he racked up more than 1,700 all-purpose yards, which led the NJCAA. He set a single-game record at Navarro with 10 catches for 276 yards and finished second in the nation in all-purpose yards per game.

WVU opens a new regular season Sept. 1 at Pitt. The team recently revealed a new, special edition uniform that it will wear for the Backyard Brawl.