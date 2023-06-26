MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Mia Cheatwood and senior Danny Berlitz of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at the 2023 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships from June 27 – July 1, at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

The championship serves as the USA Swimming Team selection meet for the 2023 World Championships, as well as the 2023 World Junior Championships, LEN U23 Championships and 2023 Pan American Games.

Cheatwood is set to compete in the 50 breaststroke on Thursday, before competing in the 100 breaststroke on Friday. For the men, Berlitz will swim in the 400 IM on Thursday and 200 IM on Saturday to wrap up competition.

The event will be broadcast on NBC Networks. Results from each evening’s finals session will be available at USASwimming.org.

“As we enter into the Olympic year, it is exciting to have Danny and Mia competing at the USA Swimming Summer Nationals and National Team Selection Meet for four international meets,” said Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs.

“They have done a great job training this spring and summer and we look forward to seeing them compete. This will be a great opportunity to start their preparations for the 2024 Olympic trials that they will be competing in next June,” he continued.

Last time out, Berlitz represented WVU at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from March 22-25. On day one of competition, Berlitz set a new program record in the 200 IM prelims, finishing with a time of 1:44.50 to place 42nd.

Berlitz swam in the 400 IM on day two finishing in 19th, touching the pads in 3:42.53, just shy of breaking the school record. To close competition at the 2023 championships, Berlitz added a personal best in the 200-yard breaststroke, finishing in 37th with a time of 1:55.70, securing the second fastest time in program history.

At the 2023 College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) National Invitational Championships held from March 9-11, Cheatwood finished her inaugural season with a first-place finish on day three, as well as a second-place finish on day two, in the 200 breaststroke (2:12.27) and 100 back (1:00.82), respectively.

During the 2022-23 season, the Bowling Green, Ohio, native set three program records as a member of the 200 free relay (1:30.94), 200 medley relay (1:39.43) and individually in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.56). Additionally, Cheatwood was a three-time Big 12 Women’s Newcomer of the Week.