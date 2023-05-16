Mark Kellogg brought a decorated group of assistant coaches to West Virginia. Two of his assistant coaches were highlighted Tuesday by a national resource for coaches and administrators.

Erin Grant and JC Carter were named to Silver Wages Media’s list of the 50 most impactful high major assistants in Division I women’s basketball. According to the website, the list features some of the most outstanding and impactful assistants at the highest level of women’s college basketball, and was created after consultation from a panel of industry professionals.

Grant and Carter both enter their first year on the WVU coaching staff.

Carter brings 20 years of coaching experience with him to Morgantown, 10 of which have come at the Division I level. Most recently, Carter was the associate head coach at Texas Tech for three seasons, where he helped guide the Lady Raiders to their best conference finish under a first-year head coach since joining the Big 12 Conference. Texas Tech won at least 20 games in all three seasons Carter was with the program.

“JC Carter is an established basketball coach and tremendous recruiter with Big 12 experience, Kellogg said when announcing Carter as WVU’s associate head coach. “I have watched JC work for many years and have always been impressed with his work ethic, basketball knowledge and his player development skills. I’m excited to welcome JC to Almost Heaven and look forward to working with him at WVU!”

Grant joined WVU’s new staff after spending the last two seasons at Arizona. The young assistant coach helped lead the Wildcats to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, and at least 20 wins in both seasons. Grant was an All-American point guard at Texas Tech, and was selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft.

“Erin is one of the premier coaches in women’s basketball and she has a great understanding of the Big 12 and knows what it takes to achieve at the highest level,” Kellogg said when announcing Grant as an assistant coach. “Coach Grant is an exceptional basketball coach on the court, a tremendous recruiter and her experience as a player at the highest level will be a great asset for our team.”

West Virginia is the only Big 12 school with multiple coaches appearing on this list. Only five of the other 13 conference members had an assistant coach make the cut.