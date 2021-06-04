Tying a bow on the season in the WVU Coaches Show

The season finale of the WVU Coaches Show is coming up this weekend and we have a jam-packed episode with special guests. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell bring you the latest on the Mountaineers with exclusive interviews with WVU baseball skipper Randy Mazey, ace and part-time dancer Jackson Wolf and track and field coach Sean Cleary.

Nick and Anjelica tie a bow on the 2020-21 WVU sports season as they go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. The duo recaps WVU’s run in the 2021 Big 12 Baseball Tournament, including Wolf’s nomination to the Big 12 All-Tournament team following his lights-out performance against Texas. Plus, they’ll break down the latest news from the Mountaineers on both the track and the court.

Randy Mazey enters the Encova Coaches Corner to discuss overcoming adversity personally and on the field. The skipper takes a look at the future of his roster, preparing them for next season and what seniors Jackson Wolf and Kevin Brophy have meant to the program.

Pitcher and baseline hype man Jackson Wolf also joins the show to discuss bringing the energy to his team during a trying season. Wolf also reflects on his time playing for Randy Mazey and how he’s had to step up and be a leader filling the shoes of Alek Manoah.

WVU track and field coach Sean Cleary joins coming up this weekend to reflect on how a few of his runner’s performance at the NCAA East Regional. Coach Cleary also discusses Ceili McCabe’s performance in the steeplechase resulting in advancing to the NCAA Nationals and breaking the program record. Cleary will also bring you his keys to Ceili’s success at the NCAA Nationals in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to breakdown a year in WVU sports in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. Wolfman brings you some of his favorite moments from the 2020-21 sports year.

All this and more coming up this weekend on season finale of The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday