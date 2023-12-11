Mark Kellogg and his players believe they are a Top 25 team.

Twenty-one Associated Press voters agree. However, the number was not enough to allow West Virginia (9-0) to crack the AP Top 25 for the first time under their first-year head coach. The Mountaineers are essentially the No. 29-ranked team in the land, according to the latest AP Poll.

Last week, WVU defeated then-No. 25 Penn State in dominant fashion on Monday and then throttled visiting Delaware State 107-43 at home on Sunday to remain unbeaten. Kellogg was asked about his team’s viability of becoming a nationally-ranked squad after his team’s ninth-consecutive victory to start the year.

“I would like to think so, for sure,” said Kellogg. “The efficiency in which we’re playing, a couple of the wins, but in particular the Penn State win, I mean, yeah. It’ll be close, but I certainly think we will (be ranked), and if not, we’re going to keep winning and keep getting noticed nationally [for] the start that we’re having. And, I think, if we’re not there this week, we will be in the next one.”

It’s not just Kellogg who believes West Virginia is worthy of being rated as one of the 25 best teams in the country.

“I think we are. I think we can be better than that,” said guard JJ Quinerly. “I feel like they tend to look away from us a lot, which, this year I feel like we’re going to speak to a lot of people, we’re going to open a lot of eyes. It’s going to be great to see everybody’s eyes opening to see us coming into that Top 25.”

West Virginia is still searching to be nationally ranked by the AP for the first time since the Nov. 23, 2021 poll. The Mountaineers received votes last year under Dawn Plitzuweit, and received a single AP vote in last week’s poll.

Kellogg’s crew is one of six undefeated teams in the Big 12 Conference. No. 5 Texas (10-0) is the highest-ranked Big 12 team, followed by No. 10 Baylor (7-0) and No. 12 Kansas State (9-1). TCU (10-0) received 22 votes, and is slotted one spot ahead of the Mountaineers.

WVU ranks No. 21 in the NET rankings. That’s the fourth-best placement in the metric among Big 12 teams.

“I think that we definitely are [a Top 25 team],” added forward Kylee Blacksten.

At 9-0, West Virginia is off to its fifth-best start to a season in program history. WVU ranks No. 2 in the country in steals per game (14.78), No. 3 in turnover margin (+9.89), and No. 4 in turnovers forced per game (25.1). The Mountaineers are outscoring their opponents by an average of 29.9 points per game.

West Virginia will return to action at home against Wright State on Monday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. for the team’s annual Education Day game.