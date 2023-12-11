Tar Heels will be without multiple starters on both sides of the ball when they face the Mountaineers in Charlotte

When West Virginia (8-4) and North Carolina (8-4) meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, later this month for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, only one team will have its starting quarterback on the field.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to be one of the first five players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, announced on social media Monday that he has officially declared to take his talents to the pro level.

Maye completed his redshirt sophomore season. He finishes his Tar Heels career with a 17-9 record as a starter.

The Huntersville, North Carolina, native broke out in 2022 when he threw for more than 4,300 yards and 38 touchdowns. His numbers were down this year, as he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 3,608 yards and had a 24-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Along with Maye, UNC linebacker Cedric Gray, wide receiver Tez Walker, and offensive lineman Corey Gaynor have declared for the NFL Draft Monday.

Despite missing the first four games of the year, Walker led UNC in receiving yards (699), and tied for second on the team in receptions (41). Gray is North Carolina’s leading tackler, and earned multiple All-ACC selections in his time with the Tar Heels. It is also being reported that North Carolina’s two pass-catching tight ends, John Copenhaver and Bryson Nesbit, will miss the postseason game against the Mountaineers due to injury.

WVU and North Carolina will square off in Charlotte at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.