First goal by a Morgantown Mountaineer in more than two decades

Morgantown native Joseph Biafora logged his first goal as a Mountaineer Tuesday in WVU men’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 18 Dayton.

In the 82nd minute, the University High product pounced on a loose ball inside the Flyers’ six-yard box and sent it into the net to notch his first collegiate tally.

That goal marked the first time a Morgantown native scored for WVU men’s soccer since Oct. 14, 2000, when Mike Myers scored in a 2-1 win over Radford.

In total, 23 Morgantown residents have played for WVU since the men’s soccer program launched in 1961. This season, two Morgantown natives — Biafora and former Morgantown Mohigan Elijah Borneo — have appeared for head coach Dan Stratford’s squad.

Biafora’s appearance against Dayton was his second of the season. The senior logged a career-high 20 minutes.

After concluding a three-game road trip against nationally ranked foes, WVU (2-6-1, 0-1-1) returns home Saturday to host South Carolina (5-3-1, 1-0) in a Sun Belt Conference clash. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Gold and Blue Nation’s Sam Coniglio contributed to this story.