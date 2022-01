(WOWK) -- Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible Sunday in the region thanks to a developing storm. This looks to be a big impact weather event even though the final amount of snow to forecast has not been determined. Weather models agree there will be a storm with some wide ranging impacts but the details are still quite different on different models. See the likely progression of rain and snow on the weather model slide show below. Blue is snow, green is rain and pink is a mix of rain, snow and possibly sleet.

One of the famous terms meteorologists talk about is the "warm wedge." In this case the StormTracker 13 meteorologists expect a southwest feed of air to float in that could mean sleet, rain, freezing rain or melting snow in the middle of the viewing area through much of Sunday. This doesn't mean we won't see snow, it means we should see less snow in those areas. Meanwhile a cold easterly wind should trap enough cold air in the eastern mountains for healthy snow amounts. A northwest wind on the tail end of the system will allow the precipitation to be snow on the western side of the viewing area.