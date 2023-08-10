The art of stealing bases (and more) with Victor Scott II – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball product Victor Scott II is arguably the best base stealer in professional baseball right now. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Scott joins Ryan Decker to detail his base-stealing prowess, reflect on his Mountaineer career, and share what it was like to be invited to an MLB Spring Training.

Victor Scott II’s stock within the St. Louis Cardinals organization is rising at a meteoric rate.

Scott has quickly ascended to the Double-A level of the minor leagues. He made WVU history when he played, and naturally stole two bases, in the MLB Futures Game earlier this summer.

The former Mountaineer continues to hit at a high clip (.336) in Double-A, and has made a big jump in the latest MLB Pipeline prospect rankings.

Scott entered the season as the No. 29-ranked prospect in the Cardinals’ minor league system. As of Thursday, he has risen more than 20 spots, all the way up to No. 4. He is the highest-rated former Mountaineer since Alek Manoah was considered a Blue Jays prospect.

The 2022 fifth-rounder’s big jump can be directly attributed to his blazing speed. Scott, the WVU single-season steals record holder, has swiped 73 bases in 97 games between High-A and Double-A this season. He is hitting for a .300 average, with four homers, 25 extra-base hits, and 44 runs batted in across both levels.

Scott started the season with a pivotal trip to Spring Training. Scott finished June as professional baseball’s stolen bases leader, and continues to be near the top nationally in the statistic.

Two other former Mountaineers appear in their big-league club’s Top 30 prospects rankings.

Left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf, who was recently traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, checks in as the No. 15 prospect in the club’s farm system. Wolf made his Major League debut earlier this year, and is currently in Double-A Altoona.

His former teammate, and fellow pitcher Ryan Bergert, is the No. 16-rated prospect in the San Diego Padres minor league system.