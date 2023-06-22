The art of stealing bases (and more) with Victor Scott II – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball product Victor Scott II is arguably the best base stealer in professional baseball right now. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Scott joins Ryan Decker to detail his base-stealing prowess, reflect on his Mountaineer career, and share what it was like to be invited to an MLB Spring Training.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Some of the best amateur baseball players in the country have gathered in Phoenix, Arizona, this week for the third-annual MLB Draft Combine. Among the participants are two players with West Virginia University connections — WVU closer Carslon Reed and Mountaineer commit Chase Meyer.

Last year, pitcher Jacob Watters and outfielder Victor Scott II got the chance to perform at the combine.

Scott recently appeared on the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, and gave his advice to the two Mountaineer players who were invited this year.

“I would just say be [themselves],” Scott said.

Scott, now with the Peoria Chiefs in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system, spoke with Reed, his former college teammate, roughly two weeks ago. He said the conversation was to notify the lanky fireballer of what to expect while he is in Phoenix.

“When you get in those interviews, sometimes it can be a lot of pressure because a lot of the front office staff of the teams that you’re having interviews with is who’s interviewing you,” said Scott. “So, it’s almost like a really, really serious job interview at that point. So, I just told him to be himself and remain humble through the whole process, because not a lot of people get to have this same opportunity.”

On-field work at the MLB Draft Combine got underway on Tuesday. Reed aced at least one of the tests he was given.

According to data from 6-4-3 Charts, a data reporting site for the NCAA and MLB, Reed recorded the highest spin rate of any pitch delivered on Tuesday. Not only that, but Reed tallied the four highest spin rates of any pitcher at the combine, topping out at 2,719 rpms. For reference, the average MLB curveball is thrown with roughly 2,500 rpms.

Reed averaged around 96 mph on his fastball and displayed a wipeout slider this season with the Mountaineers.

Much like the NFL Combine, another component of the MLB Draft Combine is medical testing. Teams will poke and prod (as the saying goes) players to learn as much information as possible about their bodies and physical makeup.

“They can see reaction times. Of course, you do wingspan, height, weight, all that good stuff. Range of motion of different body parts, like arms, limbs,” said Scott.

A fifth-round pick last summer, Scott went into further detail about his MLB Draft Combine experience, even noting that he did not meet with the team that eventually drafted him. For more of those comments, and to hear the entire conversation with Scott, click on the podcast button at the top of this story.

The MLB Draft Combine will continue through June 24 at Chase Field. Reed, Meyer, and other Mountaineers hope to hear their names called during the MLB Draft from July 9-11 in Seattle.