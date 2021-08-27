VIDEO: After season-opening victory, Stratford turns attention to No. 3 Pitt

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - As of Thursday, Aug. 26, Ashton Elementary School in Mason County had 17 positive COVID-19 cases and 39 students in quarantine, Mason County Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Burdette told 13 News Reporter Larisa Casillas yesterday. And he said that didn't count the students absent to get tested or for precaution.

Now, just one day later, the Mason County School Board says Ashton Elementary School has 22 positive cases and will be closed next week, Monday, Aug. 30 through Friday, Sept. 3, due to a lack of staff that resulted from positive COVID-19 tests and/or quarantines.