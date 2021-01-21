VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses return to the court after two-week pause

The No. 4-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its home season against No. 13 Ohio State on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range, in Morgantown. Saturday's match is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Links for live scores are available at WVUsports.com.

“We’re looking forward to our first home match, and to compete again on our Bill McKenzie rifle range in the shell building," Mountaineer coach Jon Hammond said. "It’s still early in our season, but it is nice to have another match early on and have the comfort at being at home. Our freshmen have not shot on this range yet and I’m sure they’ll enjoy the experience. Overall, we’ll look to gain more experience and knowledge from last week and have some good performances” WVU is 47-0 all-time against Ohio State since 1974. In their last regular-season meeting, the Mountaineers claimed a 4710-4652 victory over the Buckeyes on Feb. 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. WVU opened its spring season last weekend, earning a 4715-4665 win over Akron on Saturday, inside the Robert A. Pinn Shooting Range, in Akron, Ohio. The Mountaineers (1-0, 1-0) swept the Zips (4-3, 2-2) in both disciplines, winning smallbore, 2333-2307, and air rifle, 2382-2358. In her Mountaineer debut, freshman Molly McGhin took first place with a combined score of 1180. She was followed by sophomore Calista Smoyer who topped her personal best with a 1178 combined score. Seven Mountaineers finished inside the top 10 in both the smallbore and air rifle standings. WVU dropped to No. 4 in this week's College Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Rankings. This week's rankings are based on NCAA Team Selection Rankings, which are comprised of a squad's top-three scores earned at three different venues. Currently, WVU has only one score for the season. Ohio State (1-3) shot 4660 in its last week of competition, outscoring UT Martin (4521) on Jan. 17, in Murray, Kentucky. The Buckeyes' score last Saturday was their first win of the season. For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.