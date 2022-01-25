VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Oklahoma at WVU hoops

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
What is ‘stealth omicron’?
Top Stories
Judge says BNSF unions can’t strike over new attendance rule
Stock investors’ nerves tested by inflation, omicron, Russia
RFK Jr. apologizes for Anne Frank comments
IMF urges El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Bitter cold, snow, then much warmer all within the next week
Gallery
Top Stories
Winter has been harsh at times this season – will it continue?
Video
Top Stories
It’s snow, but not much sticks locally Monday night
Video
Artemis I Moon Rocket engineering testing complete
WV weather station drops to -31 degrees, 6 degrees off state record low
Coast along Virginia and the Carolinas gets snow, ice
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Rodgers says once he retires, he won’t make any comeback
Top Stories
MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents
AP source: coach Sean Payton resigns from New Orleans Saints
Putin backs China over ‘politicization’ of Beijing Olympics
Morikawa hits ‘reset button’ ahead of Dubai Desert Classic
Remarkable Women
Community
Remarkable Women
WOWK Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Oklahoma at WVU hoops
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Jan 25, 2022 / 03:01 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2022 / 03:10 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Quick Hits: Huggins previews Oklahoma, discusses transfer landscape
Video
WATCH: Malik Curry, Pauly Paulicap discuss adjustments ahead of Oklahoma game
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Oklahoma at WVU hoops
Video
Mountaineer swimming & diving teams earn fall CSCAA recognition
Tip time set for WVU hoops home game vs. Texas Tech
Martinez, Mountaineers brace for TCU on Tuesday
WVU on the bubble in latest ESPN Bracketology update
Oklahoma at WVU hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
Video
WVU Gymnastics beam and floor lineups remain in rankings
Sherman continues to work back to full strength
Video
Less than one month remains before the first pitch of the WVU baseball season
Big 12 releases Fall Honor Roll
McKivitz, Spain help respective NFL teams pull upsets over No. 1 seeds
TCU at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
Are WVU’s NCAA Tournament hopes fading after three-game skid?
Video
No. 3 WVU shoots school record in win over No. 10 Navy
WVU tennis falls to Penn State
Quick Hits: Bob Huggins talks offense and more after loss to No. 18 Texas Tech
Video
Rebounding proves to be the difference between No. 18 Texas Tech and WVU
Video
WVU women’s hoops holds on to beat Oklahoma State
Mountaineer men’s swimming & diving tops Villanova
WATCH: Graham Harrell discusses career evolution, coaching philosophy
Video
No. 18 Red Raiders dominate the paint to defeat WVU hoops
FINAL: No. 18 Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65
The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 3
Video
This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: Preview of WVU vs. No. 18 Texas Tech
Mountaineer GameDay exclusive with Graham Harrell debuts Saturday morning
WVU swimming and diving plays host to Iowa State and Villanova
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews clash with No. 18 Texas Tech
Video
WVU hoops at No. 18 Texas Tech: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
WVU gymnastics opens home and conference slates against No. 6 Denver
Mountaineer tennis opens spring slate at Penn State
Perfect game recognizes WVU baseball duo in All-Big 12 preseason list
Mark the calendar for these upcoming WVU women’s hoops promotions
Carey says Morris could have MRI; confirms Carson left WVU women’s hoops
Video
Martinez has breakout game, but No. 13 OU topples WVU
Video
Huggins on WVU’s missed layups: “We continually stub our toe”
Video
WVU matches up against No. 14/19 Oklahoma on Wednesday
VIDEO: Jason Butts previews WVU gymnastics meet vs. Denver
Video
‘Brave new world’: Luck, Kendrick launch Country Roads Trust to connect Mountaineers with NIL opportunities
WVU, No. 5 Baylor battle in game of runs, but Bears come out on top
Video
FINAL: No. 5 Baylor defeats WVU men’s hoops, 77-68
Quincy Wilson announced as head coach at UFTL
Fever waive former Mountaineer Kysre Gondrezick
WVU adds George Washington’s Taran Fitzpatrick to 2022 class
WVU rifle moves to No. 3 in CRCA Poll
WVU gymnastics beam and floor lineups earn national ranking
Strength of Big 12 clear in latest NCAA NET, KenPom rankings
AP poll update: Baylor loses hold of top spot, WVU once again receives votes
Quick Hits: Bob Huggins discusses upcoming matchup versus No. 5 Baylor, strength of Big 12
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Man charged with domestic battery, child endangerment after Huntington standoff
Video
Woman sentenced for stealing millions in federal funds from Huntington children’s charity
Video
Bitter cold, snow, then much warmer all within the next week
Gallery
OSHA officially ends its vaccine-or-test rule for large employers
Video
Two IRS letters to watch for this tax season
Mountaineer GameDay
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Man charged with domestic battery, child endangerment after Huntington standoff
Video
Woman sentenced for stealing millions in federal funds from Huntington children’s charity
Video
Bitter cold, snow, then much warmer all within the next week
Gallery
OSHA officially ends its vaccine-or-test rule for large employers
Video
Two IRS letters to watch for this tax season
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News